New Zealand dollar nears 20-year low as interest rate differentials create two-speed economy

The New Zealand dollar is trading near a 20-year low against the US dollar and other major currencies, creating a divergent economic impact where exporters and investors in offshore assets gain purchasing power, while domestic consumers face higher costs for imported goods and overseas travel. ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown describes this dynamic as a "two-speed economy,” driven primarily by interest rate differentials between New Zealand and major trading partners. The exchange rate has fallen to approximately 0.55 US dollars, significantly below the 20-year average of 0.70, which historically ranged between 0.50 and 0.88.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Richard N Horne, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Auckland, New Zealand

The currency is also at historically low levels against the Euro, the British pound, and the Australian dollar. Tennent-Brown attributes this weakness to New Zealand's low official cash rate relative to other central banks. While the Reserve Bank of Australia has aggressively lifted its cash rate this year, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates further, New Zealand interest rates remain at low settings. This differential in monetary policy reduces the appeal of the New Zealand dollar for carry trades and investment, pushing its value down. For the productive sector, the weak currency acts as a booster for export-dependent industries. New Zealand's key commodities, including dairy and red meat, are experiencing strong global demand. The lower exchange rate increases the local currency value received for these exports, effectively raising farm and business income.

This financial mechanism provides a buffer for exporters, allowing them to capture more domestic revenue per unit sold overseas despite global commodity prices. Conversely, the weak dollar increases the cost of imports and international travel. With high global fuel prices, the additional pressure from exchange rate depreciation makes overseas trips expensive for households.

Tennent-Brown notes that the dollar's low value against the US dollar and other majors reduces the spending power of Kiwis abroad for accommodation, meals, and activities. However, he identifies two specific avenues to mitigate this cost impact for consumers: traveling to Japan, where the yen is at a 40-year low against the US dollar, or visiting the Cook Islands and Niue, which use the New Zealand dollar, thus avoiding currency conversion costs entirely.

For household savings and investment portfolios, particularly those holding unhedged international assets through KiwiSaver or managed funds, the weak dollar presents a financial benefit. When these offshore investments are converted back to New Zealand dollars, the depreciation of the local currency increases the local value of those holdings. This exchange rate gain provides a boost to the balance sheets of investors with international exposure, offsetting some of the inflationary pressure felt on the consumer side. Tennent-Brown expects this trend to persist over the coming quarters. He anticipates that as long as New Zealand interest rates remain low relative to global peers, the New Zealand dollar will continue to trade below 0.60 against the US dollar. This sustained weakness is likely to keep domestic tourism and local spending relatively attractive, potentially supporting the domestic hospitality and retail sectors as consumers seek value within New Zealand's borders rather than abroad.