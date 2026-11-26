Tauranga Council pays $130,792 severance to former CEO Marty Grenfell

Tauranga City Council has formalised a post-resignation settlement with its former chief executive, Marty Grenfell, involving an additional severance payment of $130,792 and a contribution of $21,526 towards his legal fees. The council announced the agreement on 25 November, stating that the payments were made following separate legal advice received by both parties. This financial arrangement is distinct from, and additional to, Grenfell's outstanding contractual and statutory entitlements, including his standard notice period, as detailed in the council's draft Annual Report for 2025/26, which valued his total remuneration at just under $600,000.

Institutional Context and Legal Basis

The settlement agreement was executed after Grenfell resigned as chief executive on 28 September 2026. He had held the position since 2018. The resignation occurred following the release of an internal investigation led by retired High Court Justice Paul Davison. The report examined the council's handling of risks associated with a campsite located next to Mount Maunganui. The investigation concluded that the council had received, filed, discussed, and forwarded information identifying a high risk to life, but ultimately failed to act on it. The report stated that the subsequent landslide, which resulted in six deaths after debris came off Mount Maunganui, was preventable, noting that multiple competent consultants had identified the hazard over a two-decade period.

At the time of the investigation's findings, Mayor Drysdale publicly supported Grenfell, asserting that the chief executive was in a "good position" to urgently implement mitigation and risk management measures. Grenfell had previously maintained that he did not offer his resignation because he believed he was the most suitable person to lead the organisation through what he described as a "difficult period." The current administrative act is the finalized settlement agreement, which resolves the financial obligations between the council and the former chief executive separate from the ongoing institutional review of the risk management failures documented in the Davison report.