Solomon Islands treaty with Australia bars foreign military bases

The Solomon Islands and Australia signed a new bilateral treaty in Canberra on Wednesday, formally excluding foreign military or security bases from the Pacific island nation. The agreement, signed by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, establishes that the country's sensitive infrastructure will remain free from militarisation, foreign interference, and unauthorised access.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Leocadio Sebastian, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Solomon Islands

Under the treaty's terms, Australia commits to supporting the Solomon Islands government's free education policy and advancing joint economic and development priorities. The document affirms Solomon Islands' sovereignty to determine its own security needs and partnerships, stating that the nation will look to Pacific Islands Forum members for future security cooperation rather than relying on extra-regional security arrangements.

Joint cooperation will focus on strengthening the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and developing the country's border management systems. The joint statement issued following the signing describes the pact as a means to make both nations and the broader region safer and more prosperous, leveraging Australia's position as Solomon Islands' largest development partner.

This institutional shift follows a decision by Wale's government to inform Beijing that it will not renew the Framework Agreement on Security Cooperation signed in April 2022. According to reports, the current administration notified China that the agreement will lapse upon its expiration in April next year. The treaty's prohibition on foreign bases effectively replaces the previous security framework with a commitment to Pacific-centric security cooperation and internal capacity building.

Manasseh Sogavare, the Solomon Islands opposition leader and former prime minister who signed the 2022 pact with China, warned against scrapping the deal, emphasizing the need to work with multiple partners without compromising independent decision-making. Oliver Nobetau, director of the Lowy Institute's Pacific Islands programme, noted that distancing Solomon Islands from China has been a primary objective of Australia's Pacific engagement strategy.