Belarusian Smokers Aged 29-39 Face Accelerated Health Risks From Vaping and Late-Diagnosed COPD

Belarus has recorded a steady but insufficient decline in smoking rates, dropping from 23.1% to 21.3% in recent years. However, the demographic profile of active smokers reveals a critical shift: more than a third are now aged 29 to 39. This cohort, representing the primary economic and social pillar of the country, is increasingly identified as a risk factor for national labor potential due to the prevalence of tobacco dependence.

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For this age group, the late diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common concern. Elena Loban, head of the pulmonology department at the Minsk Clinical Center of Phthisiopulmonology, notes that the disease develops over years, often without significant symptoms. Patients frequently seek medical help not for coughing, but for a marked decrease in physical tolerance, such as severe shortness of breath when climbing to a fifth-floor apartment or keeping up with public transport. By the time such issues arise, respiratory function is often already significantly compromised.

The use of electronic nicotine delivery systems, or vapes, is not a health-safe alternative but a transformer of risks. Olga Kapustina, a medical prevention doctor at the Minsk City Clinical Oncology Center, points to a shift in the timeline for the development of oncological pathologies. While traditional smoking typically requires 20 to 40 years to develop lung cancer, the introduction of vapes has drastically shortened this period. The mechanism of damage involves the cellular impact of flavorings and nicotine, leading to rapid aging of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

Psychiatrist-narcologist Alexander Kazakov highlights the speed at which dependence forms. Psycho-physiological attachment to nicotine can occur after just three or four cigarettes. The process of becoming hooked takes between one and four weeks, after which individuals lose control over their consumption. This dynamic is particularly evident among teenagers using vapes, as the lack of visible smoke and odor facilitates covert use in schools and public spaces. Statistics indicate that tobacco dependence rates among students in grades 7 through 10 reach 15%, with one in five seventh graders displaying the habit. Indicators such as memory impairment and increased anxiety may signal nicotine intoxication in this demographic.

Quitting smoking initiates measurable regenerative processes. According to Loban, physiological changes begin within hours of the last nicotine dose: carbon dioxide levels normalize within two days, and the body is completely cleared of nicotine within three days. The restoration of cardiovascular and brain function is recorded after one year. After 15 years of abstinence, the life expectancy of a former smoker statistically aligns with that of someone who has never smoked.

Treatment for dependence is primarily conducted on an outpatient basis. Kazakov notes that hospitalization is not required; therapy involves medication and work with a psychotherapist. The average time to stabilize condition and eliminate cravings is one month. In cases of relapse, the prediction is for longer periods of abstinence: if the first successful episode lasts three months, the subsequent one is expected to last a year, ultimately leading to full resilience against the habit.