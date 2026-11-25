Kazakhstan Integrates Electroporation-Based Sclerotherapy for Pediatric Vascular Malformations

Almaty's Scientific Center of Pediatrics and Children's Surgery has integrated a new treatment protocol for complex vascular malformations, eliminating the need for patients to seek care abroad. The method relies on electroporation-assisted sclerotherapy, using an Italian-made Cliniporator Vitae system to deliver short electrical impulses that enhance drug penetration into affected tissues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gciriani, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Physiotherapy

The implementation resulted from the charity project "Breathe Life,” executed by the corporate fund "Courage to Be First” and the AYALA fund with support from the Ministry of Health. The total project cost was 117.6 million tenge. Under this program, German professor Walter Volgmut trained four Kazakhstani physicians, combining theoretical instruction in Germany with practical application in Almaty, where eight successful procedures were performed under his supervision.

Vascular malformations are congenital defects causing vessel dilation and tangling, which disrupt circulation and can lead to pain, edema, bleeding, and mobility restrictions. The center reports that more than 40 children are born with this condition in Kazakhstan each year. Previously, patients with severe cases required overseas treatment; state expenditure on such trips between 2021 and 2024 exceeded 437 million tenge, yet only 10 to 20 children received care abroad annually. With the new equipment, the center expects to handle up to 50 patients per year. Administrators project the equipment has a service life of 10 to 15 years, enabling approximately 1,000 procedures during the first decade of operation.