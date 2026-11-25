KOC Pivots Saiga Meat Sales to Wholesale Amid Slowing Demand

KOC Company is transitioning its saiga meat operations in Ust-Kamenogorsk from direct retail sales to regular wholesale distribution for local cafes and restaurants. The company currently operates a retail point at the Dos-Nar market, open since October, where it sells the product to individual consumers. A second sales point is planned for the Domino supermarket in the KST district.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Fresh meat counter

At Dos-Nar, saiga meat is priced between 1,700 and 2,000 tenge per kilogram. This price range is comparable to markets in Almaty and Astana, where the product was sold for 1,600 to 2,400 tenge in May, primarily as whole carcasses.

The commercial availability of saiga meat is a direct consequence of regulatory actions to manage a rapidly growing population. The saiga population increased from 21,100 individuals in 2003 to 3.9 million by the summer of 2025. Following complaints from farmers regarding crop and pasture trampling, the Ministry of Ecology resumed regulating herd numbers. Between July and November 2025, 196,000 culled animals were delivered to meat processing plants.

The meat is sold fresh and as canned goods, but demand has slowed since an initial spike in 2025, resulting in inventory accumulation. Nazgul Khatеppa, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, noted on November 23 that processing plants have reduced their throughput volumes due to weak market demand.

To address these supply chain constraints, government agencies are seeking alternative channels for disposal. The Ministry of Defense is evaluating the use of canned saiga meat as a field ration for military personnel as a substitute for beef. The Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that procurement of canned saiga meat for the state reserve may be considered in 2027, subject to coordination with relevant agencies.