Brazilian Real Depreciation Disrupts SME Import Pricing

The market skepticism following President Lula's victory in the October elections materialized most acutely in the exchange rate. On October 23, the day before the second round, the dollar traded at 4.99 Brazilian reais. By November 23, a month later, the currency had briefly broken through the 6-reais psychological barrier, closing the day at 5.92. This represented an 18.63% depreciation of the real over the month.

Photo: Pravda.Ru Brazilian real - banknotes and coins

The transmission of this shock varied by sector, with immediate impact felt where pricing occurs at the current spot rate. The tourism industry and credit-card-based consumer spending were the first to absorb the cost. For example, the price of an Italian cruise for one individual rose from 1,851 to 2,093 reais within days. This increase was driven by the operator's internal exchange rate shifting from 5.78 to 6.53 reais, a 13.07% adjustment.

In the real economy, particularly among small and medium-sized importers, the pass-through to prices operated with a lag. These businesses held inventory purchased at lower rates two to three months prior. However, this buffer eroded faster than usual as the broader economic slowdown compelled many firms to reduce stock levels.

Small businesses lacking access to formal hedging instruments adopted a distinct survival strategy. Rather than lowering prices when the real strengthened, importers deliberately maintained higher margins to create an artificial cushion. This excess margin allowed them to hold retail prices stable for several months during currency spikes, avoiding frequent repricing of high-value goods.

Nevertheless, the 18.63% currency movement exceeded the standard resilience of most small and medium enterprises. Volatility added further pressure; uncertainty over freight costs, calculated using the PTAX rate plus a spread of up to 8.5%, forced companies to cut import volumes.

A psychological "herd effect" accelerated inflation alongside these mechanical costs. Retailers raised prices on existing stock, even if purchased cheaply, based on the expectation that future shipments would be more expensive. This led to price increases across diverse categories, including lasagna (up 6%) and cosmetics and children's accessories (up 21-22%), often outpacing actual cost increases.

Digital marketing represented another direct cost driver. Companies promoting goods on social media paid for ad impressions in dollars at the current exchange rate. Because advertising traffic is essential for sales, this expense functioned as an immediate, non-discretionary markup on the cost of goods sold.