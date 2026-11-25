Kazakhstan Reserves Fall to $62.3 Billion on Gold Price Drop

Kazakhstan's net international reserves declined by 2.27% in October 2026, falling to $62.3 billion from $63.8 billion in September, according to National Bank data.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Inversion of the yield curve. Growth chart

The $1.44 billion monthly decrease was driven by a 6.41% drop in the value of monetary gold, which fell to $48.1 billion. This decline was tied to global market prices, which dropped 6.95% from $4,190.1 to $3,898.9 per troy ounce. The official accounting price in Kazakhstan also decreased by 1.06%, ending the month at 58,739.4 tenge per gram.

Offsetting the gold losses, the National Bank's foreign currency assets rose 11.83% in October, increasing by approximately $1.7 billion from $14.45 billion to $16.16 billion. As of the end of October, gold accounted for roughly 75% of gross international reserves, with currency assets making up the remaining 25%.

Compared to the end of 2025, net international reserves decreased by 1.3%, from $63.1 billion to $62.3 billion. Over this longer period, the shift in asset composition differed from the October trend: freely convertible currency assets dropped 11.1% (from $18.2 billion to $16.2 billion), while the value of monetary gold increased 1.9% (from $47.2 billion to $48.1 billion).