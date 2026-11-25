Kazakhstan Proceeds With Ekibastuz Data Center Complex Despite U. S. Regulatory Concerns

Kazakhstan's Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Zhaslan Madiyev, stated on November 24 that the Ekibastuz "Valley of Data Centers” project will proceed despite President Donald Trump's warnings regarding potential penalties for U. S. companies constructing data centers abroad. Madiyev clarified that the nation is handling the physical construction while procuring technology from American partners, noting that no current risks exist because Trump's comments remain at the statement level rather than being enacted into regulatory norms or export control changes.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены A huge data center near a transformer substation or energy infrastructure

The initiative relies on technological support from Nvidia and Firebird AI. Although questions arose regarding Firebird AI's 2025 founding date, Gaziz Donenbay, Director of Projects at Kazakhstan Telecom, confirmed the company passed necessary checks. He cited Firebird AI's operational track record, including the launch of a data center in Razdan, Armenia, in August 2026 with 6,100 Nvidia Blackwell graphics processing units, and the presence of offtake contracts with hyperscale cloud infrastructure operators. A contract with Nvidia is also expected.

According to Firebird AI, its headquarters is located in San Francisco. The company plans to scale its Armenian facility to 70,000 processing units and 300 megawatts of capacity by the end of 2027. Kazakhstan represents the firm's second market, following its Armenian deployment. In October, Firebird AI announced the acquisition of 45,000 Nvidia Grace Blackwell processors for deployment within the republic.

In June 2026, the Kazakh government, Nvidia, and Firebird AI signed an agreement package valued at 10 billion tenge. This collaboration centers on establishing the Ekibastuz computational complex, with long-term plans to expand its total capacity to 1 gigawatt. Trump previously justified the potential for such penalties as a measure to limit China's technological advantage.