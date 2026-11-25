Almaty Ranks 12th in UN Urban Digital Services Index

Almaty has moved up 15 positions in the United Nations' global ranking of urban digital services, securing the 12th spot. The city shares this standing with Tokyo, London, Shanghai, and Copenhagen, according to officials at the mayor's office.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Edgarpo01, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Almaty, Kazakhstan

The assessment was based on the Local Online Service Index (LOSI), where Almaty scored 0.9604 out of a possible 1.000. In the previous measurement, the city ranked 27th. The LOSI index measures specific parameters, including the availability of information on municipal portals, the quality of online services, and tools for citizen participation in city governance. However, this metric does not serve as a general indicator of the city's overall technological level.

Officials at the mayor's office stated that the rise in the ranking reflects a simplification of daily issues for residents and a reduction in bureaucratic procedures. They also linked the development of the digital environment to the city's tourism appeal, noting that Almaty received an award for innovations in tourism and the urban environment at the Global Tourism Forum in Brussels in 2025.

In parallel with its improved ranking, the city is procuring new technological solutions. The Digitalization Department announced a tender for the development of a unified city SuperApp incorporating artificial intelligence. The cost of the development is 357.8 million tenge, with the completion of work limited to 25 calendar days.

Additionally, in October, plans were announced to spend 129.7 million tenge on modernizing the Target EYE public safety system. The update, which utilizes AI, will enable the search for people and vehicles and the detection of mass gatherings through the city's video surveillance cameras.