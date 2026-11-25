Kyrgyzstan to build $30-50 million international sports complex on Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstan is planning the construction of an international sports complex in the village of Tosor, located in the Issyk-Kul region. The project's estimated investment ranges between $30 million and $50 million, according to Adilet Januzakov, head of the Tourism Development Support Fund.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Federal transfers to the regions. Construction of a sports facility

The project is designated as a national priority. In 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 72 hectares of land in Tosor to the Tourism Fund specifically for this development. The investment will be provided by a domestic Kyrgyz company that has expressed readiness to fund the construction.

The location was chosen for its specific geographical and climatic advantages. Situated at an altitude of 1,600 meters above sea level, Tosor offers a combination of mountain and lakeside air, which Januzakov stated creates an ideal environment for athletes from the national Olympic team to train.

The development will be phased. The initial stage will focus on creating infrastructure for summer Olympic disciplines, with plans to expand into winter sports facilities in the future. If completed, Kyrgyzstan would become the seventh country globally to possess a training base of this specific type. The facility is intended to serve both Kyrgyz national teams and Olympic delegations from other countries.

The project is currently being structured as a public-private partnership (PPP), with the parties preparing a general agreement. Januzakov noted that the complex will be staffed entirely by Kyrgyz citizens, although the government intends to engage international institutions to provide technical consultancy for the construction of high-level athletic facilities.

Construction is expected to take between three and five years. The state partner has committed to strict monitoring to ensure the investor adheres to all environmental protection requirements throughout the building process.