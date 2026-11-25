Financial data presented during a republican meeting chaired by President Sadyr Japarov on November 23, 2026, reveals a significant gap between the increase in funding for Kyrgyzstan's regional development and the actual utilization of those resources.
According to the Presidential Administration, funding for regional development funds grew from 1 billion soms in 2021 to 5.2 billion soms in 2026. Despite this five-fold increase, evidence indicates substantial sums remain unspent or have been allocated to projects with questionable economic impact.
Specific instances of non-absorption were highlighted during the discussions:
The meeting also identified discrepancies in infrastructure project execution. A project to light the Balykchy-Korumdu highway, budgeted at 350 million soms, originally planned for 99.8 km of coverage. The actual length was later reduced to 90 km, yet the total estimated cost of the project remained unchanged. The contract stipulated completion by July 15, 2026.
Data from the Chamber of Accounts regarding the execution of local budgets for 2025 further illustrate the fiscal gap. Out of a revised expenditure plan of 84.1 billion soms, 74.48 billion soms were actually spent, representing an execution rate of 88.6%. This left 9.62 billion soms unspent.
The Chamber of Accounts' audits for 2025 also identified financial violations:
The administration analyzed the efficiency of 424 municipal enterprises managing 6,045 units of special equipment. These entities, tasked with waste removal, water supply, and public transport, remain heavily dependent on budget subsidies. For example, the Municipal Property Department in Batken is fully funded by the local budget to the amount of 85 million soms.
Several factors contribute to this operational dependence:
The findings suggest that the primary obstacle to regional development is not a lack of capital, but the quality of local governance, project preparation, and the lack of sustainable economic models for municipal services.
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