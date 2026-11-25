Kyrgyzstan's regional development funding grew fivefold, but billions remain unspent

Financial data presented during a republican meeting chaired by President Sadyr Japarov on November 23, 2026, reveals a significant gap between the increase in funding for Kyrgyzstan's regional development and the actual utilization of those resources.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены REGIONAL BUDGET DEFICIT

According to the Presidential Administration, funding for regional development funds grew from 1 billion soms in 2021 to 5.2 billion soms in 2026. Despite this five-fold increase, evidence indicates substantial sums remain unspent or have been allocated to projects with questionable economic impact.

Documented Under-utilization and Project Discrepancies

Specific instances of non-absorption were highlighted during the discussions:

Chatkal District: 105 million soms remained unused out of a total allocation of 181 million soms.

105 million soms remained unused out of a total allocation of 181 million soms. Issyk-Kul Regional Development Fund: Only 3.6 million soms were utilized from a budget of 19.3 million soms.

Only 3.6 million soms were utilized from a budget of 19.3 million soms. Jeti-Oguz District: Over 7.9 million soms were spent on furniture and equipment for state institutions, raising questions regarding the direct contribution of these purchases to socio-economic growth.

The meeting also identified discrepancies in infrastructure project execution. A project to light the Balykchy-Korumdu highway, budgeted at 350 million soms, originally planned for 99.8 km of coverage. The actual length was later reduced to 90 km, yet the total estimated cost of the project remained unchanged. The contract stipulated completion by July 15, 2026.

Audit Findings on Local Budgets

Data from the Chamber of Accounts regarding the execution of local budgets for 2025 further illustrate the fiscal gap. Out of a revised expenditure plan of 84.1 billion soms, 74.48 billion soms were actually spent, representing an execution rate of 88.6%. This left 9.62 billion soms unspent.

The Chamber of Accounts' audits for 2025 also identified financial violations:

Municipalities: Violations totaling 1.779 billion soms were found across 16 cities (excluding Bishkek and Osh), with 676.3 million soms subsequently recovered.

Violations totaling 1.779 billion soms were found across 16 cities (excluding Bishkek and Osh), with 676.3 million soms subsequently recovered. Rural Communities (Ayyl Aimaks): Violations totaling 1.8618 billion soms were identified in 241 checked ayyl aimaks, with 1.4078 billion soms recovered.

Operational Dependence of Municipal Enterprises

The administration analyzed the efficiency of 424 municipal enterprises managing 6,045 units of special equipment. These entities, tasked with waste removal, water supply, and public transport, remain heavily dependent on budget subsidies. For example, the Municipal Property Department in Batken is fully funded by the local budget to the amount of 85 million soms.

Several factors contribute to this operational dependence:

Tariff structures: Service costs often do not cover operational expenses due to tariffs set based on population affordability.

Service costs often do not cover operational expenses due to tariffs set based on population affordability. Infrastructure decay: The technical state of equipment and the resulting maintenance costs.

The technical state of equipment and the resulting maintenance costs. Management models: A reliance on administrative rather than economic principles of operation, which limits the drive for cost reduction and profitability.

The findings suggest that the primary obstacle to regional development is not a lack of capital, but the quality of local governance, project preparation, and the lack of sustainable economic models for municipal services.