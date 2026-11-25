CKU railway may spark growth of new towns around logistics hubs

The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is expected to create new economic clusters, potentially evolving into small towns centered around railway stations, according to economist Iskender Sharsheev.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cost of infrastructure operation. Railway station

Speaking at the Bishkek Investment Forum, Sharsheev noted that the railway's launch will drive a systemic increase in demand for freight transport, goods storage, and distribution. He argues that this shift will allow entrepreneurs to move beyond simple transport and establish comprehensive logistics centers and warehouses.

According to Sharsheev, these logistics hubs will serve as primary nodes where cargo is received, stored, and then redistributed via rail or transferred to road transport for final delivery. This industrial activity, he suggests, will necessitate a secondary layer of social and service infrastructure to support the workforce.

The economist identified several specific requirements for the emerging settlements, including:

Housing and Hospitality: Dormitories and hotels for workers and travelers.

Dormitories and hotels for workers and travelers. Basic Services: Canteens, shops, pharmacies, and medical points.

Canteens, shops, pharmacies, and medical points. Social Infrastructure: Schools and kindergartens for families relocating to these areas, alongside sports facilities and recreation zones.

Sharsheev advised entrepreneurs to begin developing projects and studying the landscape before the railway becomes fully operational, noting that interest in land parcels adjacent to the planned stations is already increasing.

The economic impact is expected to extend to the local population. Residents of villages located along the railway line may find new opportunities for small-scale business in trade, catering, and general services.

Regarding the financing of such projects, Sharsheev highlighted the Bishkek Investment Forum as a critical venue for matching project developers with private investors, offering an alternative to traditional bank loans or stock exchange financing. He emphasized that such dialogue between the state and the business community is essential for transferring expertise to a new generation of entrepreneurs.