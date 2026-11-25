Montreal allocates $627.6 million for non-market housing over next decade

The City of Montreal is allocating $627.6 million over the next decade to acquire buildings for non-market housing, targeting a long-term goal of 75,000 new units by 2050. This strategy focuses on large-scale infrastructure projects in specific sectors, including Lachine-Est, Namur-Hippodrome-Cavendish, Louvain-Est, the Blue Line corridor, and Bridge-Bonaventure, to create housing outside the traditional speculative market.

Photo: wikipedia by Служба автодоріг у Миколаївській області, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Road repair

Urban Infrastructure and Mobility

The 2027 budget and the 2027-2036 Ten-Year Capital Investment Program prioritize the physical state of the city's arteries. Montreal will invest $6.1 billion over ten years into infrastructure, with 73% of those funds dedicated specifically to streets and sidewalks. Annual spending on road repair is projected to rise from $429 million in 2026 to $646 million by 2031.

Mobility access is further detailed through a $166.4 million allocation for the cycling network. This includes $15 million annually for network development through 2030 and a dedicated $59.1 million investment over ten years to build a bike path within the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) right-of-way. Additionally, the city is providing $84.5 million to Bixi to maintain bike-sharing capacity.

Municipal Operations and Public Space

The city's operational capacity is shifting toward the boroughs. While the central administration will reduce its workforce by 47 person-years, the boroughs will add 121 person-years to manage new local infrastructure, such as the Espace du Cœur-Nomade in Montreal-North and a new aquatic complex in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Overall, the city's payroll will increase by 5.3%, reaching $2.4 billion in 2027.

Access to public parking will become more expensive as the city implements a 5% increase in parking meter rates, with higher tariffs targeted at high-traffic areas. The city also expects an additional $35.9 million in revenue from traffic and parking fines due to indexation and a projected increase in the volume of tickets issued.

Shelter and Public Safety

To address immediate housing instability, the city has earmarked $29.9 million for 2027 to support community organizations working with homeless populations. Over a longer horizon, Montreal plans to invest $100 million by 2036 to acquire buildings specifically for emergency shelter spaces.

Public safety spending will see the SPVM budget reach $917.4 million in 2027. A key mechanical change in policing will be the gradual deployment of body-worn cameras starting in 2028, supported by a $40 million investment, alongside $400,000 for the installation of cameras in public spaces.