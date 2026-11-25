Law Society of Manitoba reports five law firms lost $1 million to cyber fraud incidents

The Law Society of Manitoba, the provincial regulator for legal professionals, has identified a surge in cyber fraud targeting its members, resulting in nearly $1 million in losses over the past two months. In a recent notice to lawyers, the Society reported five distinct incidents of "payment misdirection" fraud, highlighting that these schemes have expanded beyond traditional boundaries and often leave victims without financial recourse.

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Unlike common scams that target specific high-value transactions, the Law Society noted that these frauds were not restricted to real estate files. Furthermore, two of the five incidents involved law firms that did not maintain trust accounts, a mechanism typically used to hold client funds securely. This indicates that the fraudulent actors are employing tactics that bypass standard safeguards, leaving firms and clients exposed to direct financial liability.

A critical procedural consequence of these incidents is the lack of insurance coverage. The regulator stated that in most cases, the financial losses remain uninsured. This leaves the affected practices and their clients bearing the full cost of the diverted payments. The Law Society emphasized that the absence of a trust account did not protect these firms from being targeted, underscoring that the fraud operates through digital manipulation of payment instructions rather than physical access to funds.

The regulatory body issued the notice to alert the broader legal community to the immediate risk. By specifying the method as "payment misdirection," the Society points to a mechanism where fraudulent actors intercept or spoof communication channels to redirect client payments to unauthorized accounts. The advice is direct: the threat is not limited to large firms or specific practice areas, and standard defensive measures may not apply if the fraud bypasses trust account structures entirely.