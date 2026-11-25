Syrian war survivor Marwa Almbaed completes occupational therapy degree in Montreal

Marwa Almbaed, a 24-year-old Syrian citizen who lost the use of her legs in a 2015 bombing in Damascus, has completed her studies in occupational therapy in Montreal and is preparing to enter the workforce. Her personal trajectory from a paralytic wound sustained during the civil war to a qualified healthcare professional illustrates a specific pathway of recovery and professional integration, moving from a state of dependency to autonomous practice.

Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ War in Syria

Almbaed's injury occurred when the vehicle she was traveling in was hit by artillery. She suffered a fracture to her spine and destruction of her spinal cord. At the time, she was 19 years old and had been actively involved in assisting displaced persons and teaching children in the conflict zone. The immediate aftermath involved a 12-hour ambulance ride to an operating room, interrupted by multiple military checkpoints where she was forced to exit the vehicle for inspections, a process she states aggravated her injuries.

Upon reaching a hospital, Almbaed was informed that she would not be able to walk in Syria due to the lack of necessary treatments, but was promised mobility in Germany, where her brother Ahmad had already resettled as a refugee. This promise became the basis for her migration; she obtained a visa for medical treatment in Germany two years later. However, upon consultation with a spinal cord injury specialist in Germany just two days after her arrival, she was told she would never walk again. This reversal of expectation led to a period of panic and depression, which she subsequently addressed through therapy and rehabilitation.

Her rehabilitation was guided by an occupational therapist in a wheelchair, who taught her how to perform daily activities independently without relying on her family for assistance. Almbaed describes this shift as moving from being a helper to being cared for, and then to regaining autonomy. She emphasizes that the ability to do things for oneself generates a sense of pride, a key component of her mental recovery.

Currently residing in Montreal, Almbaed is advocating for the protection of civilians in armed conflicts and for the inclusion of people with disabilities in society. She points out that inclusion often remains superficial; for example, she notes that attending a concert requires her to be placed in a reserved space with a single companion, separate from her friends who sit together in the general seating. This separation, she argues, limits the social experience and fails to integrate her fully into the communal event.

Almbaed recently returned to Syria, the first time in ten years, to observe the condition of the population and the physical destruction of the country. She reports seeing widespread trauma and depression among residents. Her professional goal includes developing projects in Syria to support the millions of war-wounded individuals there, applying the skills she has acquired in the field of occupational therapy.