Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu government to release detainees over Karthigai Deepam ritual

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has intervened in a deepening conflict between state administration and religious practitioners, ordering the Tamil Nadu government to strictly adhere to a Supreme Court directive regarding the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram hill.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Street statue of a Hindu deity against the background of buildings and passers-by in India

The legal friction stems from the implementation of a November 20 interim order by the apex court, which permitted a one-time lighting of the lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon on November 24. While the Supreme Court allowed the ritual, it restricted the ceremony to an authorised team and barred general public gatherings at the site to maintain law and order. However, the state government's interpretation of these restrictions has led to a significant security crackdown.

The scale of the state's preemptive response is evidenced by the deployment of over 5,600 police personnel across the hill and surrounding regions. Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu administration confirmed to the High Court that 258 individuals have been detained on the grounds of preventing disorder, citing intelligence reports and past conduct. This has shifted the issue from a ritual dispute to a question of civil liberties.

The High Court has now directed the district collector, police commissioner, and temple authorities to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's order and, crucially, to release all persons unlawfully detained under prohibitory orders. This move comes as political figures, including Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, allege systemic oppression. Nagenthran, who was placed under house arrest, argued that the restrictions violate Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to worship and practice religion.

The situation reveals a long-standing structural tension; the demand to light the traditional oil lamp at the Deepathoon has been a point of contention for over three decades, involving a cycle of peace meetings and legal battles. The current crisis underscores a gap between judicial permission and administrative execution, where the state's efforts to prevent disorder have resulted in widespread detentions and the curtailment of fundamental rights.

While the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court to review the interim order, the Madras High Court's directive serves as a corrective measure to ensure that administrative security measures do not supersede judicial mandates or constitutional protections.