Govt forms advisory panel to help telecom startups and MSMEs scale commercially

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced the formation of a dedicated advisory panel designed to resolve systemic bottlenecks facing startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within India's telecommunications sector. The move, revealed during the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave 2026, signals a shift in government strategy from providing mere seed funding to actively facilitating the commercial scaling of indigenous technology.

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The primary objective of the new panel is to act as a bridge between entrepreneurs and the state, addressing specific "asks" raised by industry players to reduce the friction involved in moving a product from the lab to the market. For the government, the economic stakes are clear: transitioning India from a net consumer of global telecom hardware and software to a creator and exporter of technology.

The Minister highlighted the existing financial pipeline through the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), specifically citing the Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS), the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF), and the Technology Development and Investment Promotion (TDIP) schemes. While these funds provide the initial capital, the government is now focusing on the conversion rate of these investments into viable businesses.

Concrete data from the DCIS scheme illustrates the current scale of this transition: out of approximately 200 investments made, 96 products developed by 80 different companies have successfully reached the commercialisation stage. By establishing the advisory panel, the ministry aims to increase this success rate and replicate the broader growth seen in the general startup ecosystem, which has expanded from a few hundred firms in 2014 to over 200,000 today.

Beyond funding, the government is leveraging India's massive domestic market as a "testbed" for technology. To support this, the DoT has deployed 100 5G Use Case Labs to accelerate product testing and deployment. Furthermore, the ministry is integrating the provisions of the Telecommunications Act 2023, specifically focusing on Regulatory Sandboxes and Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPNs), to allow startups to innovate within a controlled yet legal framework.

The strategic focus of these interventions spans the entire telecom technology stack, including chipsets, security standards, core and radio access networks (RAN), and specialized applications. By addressing the specific pain points of MSMEs, the government intends to lower the risk for private investors and encourage more indigenous firms to enter the high-barrier-to-entry telecom manufacturing and software space.