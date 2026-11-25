BJP and SAD revive electoral alliance for 2027 Punjab Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have formally announced the revival of their electoral alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The reunion, announced on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purab, seeks to reconstruct a partnership that governed Punjab for 15 years but collapsed in September 2020 following the contentious farm laws.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the SAD will retain its status as the senior partner in the alliance, stating that the "big brother" (Bada Bhai) would hold the Chief Minister's post. While the two parties intend to contest all 117 assembly seats together, the specific seat-sharing formula remains under negotiation.

The decision to reunite is driven by a stark decline in individual electoral performance since their separation. In the 2022 assembly elections, the duo collectively managed only five seats: the SAD won three and the BJP won two. Their combined vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reached approximately 32% (BJP 18.56% and SAD 13.42%), which exceeds the individual shares of both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 26.02% and Congress at 26.30%.

However, the internal dynamics of the alliance have shifted significantly since their previous iterations. The BJP is no longer the junior partner it once was. In 2019, the BJP contested only three Lok Sabha seats under the old arrangement; by 2024, it contested all 13. Furthermore, the BJP has aggressively expanded its organisational footprint in Punjab through high-profile inductions. The party has absorbed former AAP leaders-including Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and several other MPs and MLAs-as well as former Congress stalwarts like Sunil Jakhar and Manpreet Singh Badal.

For the SAD, the reunion is a strategic necessity to recover lost ground in rural areas. The party's dominance over the Panthic vote has been challenged by the rise of independent candidates, such as Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who performed strongly in the 2024 elections. Additionally, the SAD must contend with a lingering trust deficit among farmers, particularly in the Malwa belt, where demands for a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) remain unresolved.

The alliance enters a political landscape fundamentally altered by the emergence of AAP as the dominant force, which swept 92 seats in 2022. The NDA's strategy now focuses on a three-pronged campaign: eliminating drugs, eradicating corruption, and strengthening nationalist forces. Amit Shah has set a specific target to make Punjab "completely drug-free" by December 31, 2029, a move designed to pivot the narrative away from the farm laws and toward governance failures.

The success of this reunion depends on whether the combined urban-Hindu base of the BJP and the rural-Sikh networks of the SAD can be effectively synthesised in a state where anti-incumbency is high, but the opposition remains split between this new alliance and the Congress party.