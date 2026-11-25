Zojila Tunnel 70% Complete: All-Weather Connectivity to Kashmir and Ladakh Expected Within Eight Months

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced that the Zojila tunnel project is approximately 70% complete and is expected to be fully operational within the next six to eight months. Speaking at the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF-7), the Minister emphasised that establishing connectivity in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem requires a precise balance between infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Tunnel construction

The project aims to eliminate the seasonal closure of the Zojila Pass, which typically obstructs traffic for three months every winter due to heavy snowfall. By providing all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, the tunnel will significantly enhance both civilian transit and strategic military mobility along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

Technically, the project involves a 13.153 km single-tube, two-lane road tunnel with a horseshoe-shaped profile, measuring 9.5 metres in width and 7.57 metres in height. Situated at an elevation of approximately 11,578 feet, the tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) to manage the complex and fragile geological conditions of the region. The total project length spans 31 km, which includes the main tunnel as well as 18 km of approach roads and various bridges connecting Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir to Minimarg in the Drass district of Ladakh.

A critical milestone was reached on June 9, when the project achieved a 'breakthrough'-the point where excavation teams from opposite ends meet-marking the completion of over 13 km of drilling. This technical achievement brings the project closer to the commissioning stage.

From an operational standpoint, the tunnel will drastically reduce transit times. A journey across the pass that previously took between one and one and a half hours is expected to be reduced to a 15-minute drive. The total estimated cost of the project is approximately ₹6,500 crore, with execution handled by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

Minister Gadkari noted that the success of such high-altitude infrastructure depends on rigorous adherence to local geology, hydrology, and slope stability assessments, supported by continuous long-term monitoring and modern engineering technology.