Indian Government plans 'no insurance, no fuel' rule to curb uninsured vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is preparing a structural overhaul of the motor insurance regime to curb the prevalence of uninsured vehicles across India. The proposed measures aim to shift the insurance model from short-term renewals to long-term commitments, potentially introducing single-premium policies covering four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers.

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A significant shift in the cost of ownership is likely as the ministry explores linking insurance premiums directly to a vehicle owner's driving record. Under this proposed mechanism, premiums would be adjusted based on traffic offences recorded over the previous year, effectively penalising habitual offenders with higher costs while rewarding compliant drivers.

To enforce compliance, the government is moving toward a technical lockdown of fuel access. Following a directive from the Supreme Court committee on road safety, the Road Transport and Petroleum ministries will launch a 'no insurance, no fuel' pilot project. This initiative will be tested at ten petrol pumps across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, utilising Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to verify a vehicle's insurance status in real-time before dispensing fuel.

The ministry is also conducting a comprehensive review of the existing premium structure, which includes evaluating base insurance rates for specific vehicle categories, with a particular focus on electric vehicles (EVs) to reflect their different risk profiles.

Current data highlights a significant gap in compliance across different vehicle segments. Out of the vehicles currently operational in India, approximately 81 per cent-or 25 crore vehicles-hold valid insurance. While heavy commercial vehicles show high compliance at over 90 per cent and cars stand at 88 per cent, the vulnerability is most acute in the three-wheeler segment, where only 57 per cent are insured. Two-wheeler compliance currently hovers around 80 per cent.

By integrating insurance premiums with traffic violations and restricting fuel access for uninsured vehicles, the government aims to move beyond mere regulation to a system of financial and operational deterrents, forcing a higher rate of adherence to the Motor Vehicles Act.