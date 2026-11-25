Over half of Indian women of reproductive age are anaemic, ICMR survey finds

A comprehensive national survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that over half of Indian women of reproductive age (15-49 years) are anaemic, highlighting a persistent public health crisis that extends beyond simple iron deficiency.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by mckaysavage, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Indian women in bright saris against the background of an ancient stone temple

The SAMPADA survey for 2023-25 provides critical data that was absent from the NFHS-6 fact sheets released earlier this year. Unlike previous estimations, this study relied on venous blood samples to ensure higher accuracy. The findings show that 55.9 per cent of non-pregnant and non-lactating women in the 15-49 age bracket are anaemic. While this figure is close to the 57 per cent reported in NFHS-5, officials note the two are not directly comparable due to differences in testing methodologies and the specific groups of women surveyed.

The data reveals a stark regional divide in health outcomes. The highest prevalence of anaemia was recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where 81.2 per cent of non-pregnant, non-lactating women in the reproductive age group are affected.

The nutritional deficit is equally alarming among younger populations. Anaemia affects 46.3 per cent of adolescent girls and 22.8 per cent of adolescent boys (aged 10-19). Among children, the burden remains high: 41.8 per cent of those aged 12-59 months and 31.3 per cent of children aged 5-9 years are anaemic. For pregnant and lactating women, the prevalence stands at 43.6 per cent and 58.1 per cent, respectively, while 22 per cent of adult men (20-59 years) are affected.

Significantly, the survey points to a widespread deficiency of Vitamin B12, which suggests that India's nutritional challenges are more complex than previously assumed. B12 deficiency was found in 66.1 per cent of adolescent boys and 65.4 per cent of adolescent girls. It also affects 60.4 per cent of adult men and 57.4 per cent of women of reproductive age.

A critical finding is the disconnect between anaemia and iron deficiency. While anaemia affects 55.9 per cent of women of reproductive age and 46.3 per cent of adolescent girls, iron deficiency accompanied these conditions in only 27 per cent of these groups. Iron deficiency alone was present in 34.1 per cent of women of reproductive age and 36.3 per cent of adolescent girls.

Dr Tulika Seth, Professor of Haematology at AIIMS, warns against the over-reliance on iron supplements as a universal cure. She notes that anaemia can be caused by a variety of underlying medical conditions, including thalassaemia, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease, tuberculosis, and cancer, for which iron supplements are ineffective. Dr Seth added that they are currently collaborating with the Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme to create simple algorithms to help healthcare providers identify these specific cases.

The ICMR study was extensive in scale, covering more than two lakh individuals across 183 districts in 35 states and union territories. The data was gathered from over 81,000 households and involved the analysis of more than 1.7 lakh blood samples.