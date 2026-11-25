USAID* allocated 15 million dollars to support independent media and journalists in Kazakhstan

The U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID)*, which was shut down by the Donald Trump administration in 2025, allocated $15 million to support media in Kazakhstan, according to an internal agency document dated February 2022.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by USAID Vietnam, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USAID 50th Anniversary Open House, USAID Vietnam (6311349016)

The primary mechanism for this funding was the MediaCAMP program, implemented through the organization Internews. Spanning five years from October 1, 2018, to September 30, 2023, the project funded independent media and content creators, media literacy training, and the protection of journalists' rights. The documentation states that content was produced in Kazakh and Russian to counter the spread of clickbait and fake news.

A separate section of the briefing notes that as of April 2021, USAID* had allocated approximately $3.9 million to combat disinformation across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan via three distinct programs. The document does not specify if these funds were part of the $15 million allocation or provided separately.

The internal report indicates that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan requested assistance to improve professional journalistic competencies, increase public media literacy, and fight disinformation. Following the events of January 2022, MediaCAMP intended to incorporate additional materials focused on countering inaccurate information.

USAID* also explored providing equipment, technology, and safety training for vulnerable journalists. Starting October 1, 2023, the agency planned a new regional program focused on blogger training, data journalism, investigative reporting, and fact-checking, contingent upon 2022 funding levels.

These details were contained in a briefing prepared for USAID* Administrator Samantha Power. The Central Asia section, dated February 7, 2022, was part of a broader report from February 22 that also covered programs in Ethiopia, Nepal, and Ukraine.

The termination of USAID* was part of a broader reform by the Trump administration, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This followed a 90-day suspension of foreign aid programs initiated by the U. S. President in January 2025 for review.

*An organization recognized as undesirable, and its activities have been terminated in Russia.