China integrates job loss risk assessment into mandatory licensing for industrial AI projects

A November guidance document from China's State Council acknowledges a gap between the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the existing protections for the workforce. With the AI sector exceeding $178.6 billion in 2025 and over 30% of industrial enterprises having integrated these technologies, the state is shifting from forecasting the impact of automation to institutionalizing the transition process.

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The directive outlines 18 tasks across six areas, moving AI-driven employment shifts into the realm of administrative procedure. A central regulatory change is the introduction of a mandatory advance notification mechanism for employees whose roles may be eliminated by AI. This requirement obligates companies to provide a window for retraining or transition support, rather than simply recording a termination.

Strategically, the government is directing AI implementation toward sectors facing labor shortages or dangerous working conditions, framing the technology as a solution to demographic and social challenges rather than solely as a cost-cutting tool. Furthermore, the assessment of job loss risks has become a mandatory criterion for the approval of projects requiring licensing, making employment levels a variable in the regulatory capacity for innovation.

To support the corporate sector, a specialized lending program has been established, tying access to capital to the retention or increase of staff. This financial incentive is paired with a restructuring of vocational training. The state is developing professional standards for new roles-such as AI trainers, AI engineers, and digital management specialists-with training designed specifically to meet employer demands.

For displaced workers, the framework provides targeted support, including professional counseling, upskilling, job placement services, and assistance in starting new businesses. These measures aim to transform the risk of systemic unemployment into a managed process of labor mobility.

The document does not specify the exact budget allocations for the lending programs or the specific timelines for implementing the notification pilots. While 30% of industrial enterprises have adopted AI, the data does not clarify the exact proportion of employees within those firms whose specific functions are at risk of automation.