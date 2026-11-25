NSA Ajit Doval and Maldives Defence Minister discuss security cooperation at Colombo Security Conclave

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has held discussions with Maldives Minister of Defence and National Service Hassan Rasheed on the sidelines of the eighth Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) NSA-level meeting. The engagement focused on identifying mechanisms to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation between New Delhi and Male.

Photo: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Ministry of Defence, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL) Indian tank at the parade of demonstration of equipment

The meeting marks a significant diplomatic touchpoint following the recent visit of President Mohamed Muizzu to Pakistan. That visit introduced a new layer of complexity to the bilateral relationship, as the Maldives signed 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Islamabad, covering critical sectors including maritime cooperation and defence. During his stay in Pakistan, President Muizzu also advocated for the resumption of the SAARC summit process, a move that has been closely monitored by Indian security establishments.

The dialogue between Doval and Rasheed took place within the framework of the Colombo Security Conclave, a multilateral platform designed to enhance regional security and foster closer cooperation among member states in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The CSC operates as a strategic mechanism to address shared security vulnerabilities and maintain stability in a geopolitically sensitive maritime zone.

The evolution of the CSC reflects a widening scope of regional security integration. Originally established in 2011 as a trilateral dialogue between India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, the grouping has since expanded its membership to include Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Seychelles, transforming from a narrow maritime focus into a broader regional security partnership.