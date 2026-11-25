First privately manufactured PSLV rocket scheduled for flight in Q1 next year

India is moving towards a decentralized model of space launch vehicle production, shifting from a purely state-led approach to one involving private industrial consortia. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that the first privately manufactured Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, designated PSLV-N1, is scheduled for its maiden flight in the first quarter of next year.

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The transition involves a specific contractual shift in how these rockets are assembled. Historically, ISRO designed and built the PSLV with industrial support; however, the current project is a direct procurement. In September 2022, the New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, entered into a contract worth ₹860 crore with a consortium comprising Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of five PSLV rockets.

This industrialization of launch vehicle production is part of a broader strategy to increase India's orbital presence. With only 56 space assets currently in orbit, the Chairman emphasized that the government sector alone cannot meet the demand for communication, navigation, and earth observation satellites. This has led to an expansion of the space ecosystem, with the number of participating startups growing to over 440, supported by ISRO and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe).

Addressing the status of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, Narayanan clarified that the project is not delayed but is in its final phase. While the launch vehicle and other primary components are ready, current technical efforts are focused on the orbital module. The mission will proceed as soon as this specific component is finalized.

On the hardware front, India is advancing its indigenous computing capabilities for space. ISRO, in collaboration with the Semiconductor Laboratory in Chandigarh, has developed the Vikram processor. The Vikram-32 chip has now been completed and is slated for induction into upcoming systems.

The Chairman also highlighted India's role as a global launch hub, noting that the country collaborates with 64 nations. Over the past 12 years, Indian launch sites have deployed 434 satellites for 34 different countries, underscoring the operational reliability of the nation's space infrastructure.