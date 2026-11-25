Young adults in Spain are remaining in their parental homes longer, with the average age of departure now exceeding 30. This creates a nine-year gap compared to peers in Sweden and Finland, who typically establish independent residences by age 21.
The housing market has shifted toward a model where ownership is largely decoupled from individual earnings. Gonzalo Bernardos, an economics professor at the University of Barcelona, describes the situation as nearly impossible for those without significant starting capital, as market pricing does not align with the financial capacity of young buyers.
Because personal savings are insufficient for down payments, homeownership has become dependent on family assets. Regional economist Valeriy Kozlov notes that the primary way young people currently acquire property is through parents purchasing the homes for them.
The rental market provides little relief, as monthly rent for individuals aged 30 to 40 often exceeds the cost of mortgage payments for similar properties. This prevents the accumulation of savings necessary for a first deposit, effectively trapping renters in a cycle of high monthly expenditures.
As a result, many are forced into renting individual rooms to reduce costs. This shift toward fragmented living arrangements underscores a broader systemic lack of affordable housing for the working population.
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