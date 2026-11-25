Uzbekistan and Switzerland signed $252.5 million asset transfer for social development

Switzerland is set to transfer an additional $252.5 million from the confiscated assets of Gulnara Karimova to Uzbekistan. This agreement establishes the second phase of the strategy for distributing these funds, which will be directed toward social programs via the "Ishonch-2030" trust fund.

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The document was signed by Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Economic and Financial Development, Otabek Fazilkarimov, the Swiss ambassador Simon Geiger, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan, Sabine Maehl. Implementation of the programs will involve the United Nations and the World Bank.

Two main priority areas have been defined for this second phase: healthcare and education. In the medical sector, the focus is on assisting children and adolescents, early disease diagnosis, expanding treatment options for cancer patients, and training medical personnel.

The education sector will cover the construction of new schools, the digitalization of the teaching process, and the professional development of teachers. Particular attention is being paid to rural areas and the support of socially vulnerable population groups.

To ensure transparency, independent monitoring by civil society, project performance evaluation, and oversight of the targeted use of funds to prevent corruption are all part of the framework.

Previously, the "Ishonch" fund allocated $20 million from Karimova's assets for the modernization of 45 rural schools, aiming to improve learning conditions for more than 31,000 children.