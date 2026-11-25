Kyrgyzstan Tourism Agency reports 9 million visitors in nine months amid severe infrastructure gaps

Kyrgyzstan expects its total number of tourist arrivals to reach between 12 and 13 million by the end of 2026. This projection reflects a growth rate of approximately 20%, according to Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Cholpon‑Ata, Kyrgyzstan

The data follows United Nations tourism methodology, which defines a tourist as a foreign citizen who remains in the country for more than 24 hours, thereby contributing to the national economy through spending on transport, food, and accommodation.

The upward trend is supported by recent figures: approximately 10 million people visited the country in 2025, and 9 million arrivals were recorded in the first nine months of 2026. Kubatov noted that if this momentum continues, arrivals could potentially exceed 20 to 30 million within the next three to four years, though he clarified that this is a possible long-term perspective rather than an immediate official target.

Despite the rising volume of visitors, the agency highlighted a structural deficit in high-end infrastructure. Currently, Kyrgyzstan has only 12 hotels rated four or five stars to serve a population of 8 million and a projected tourist flow of 12 million. Kubatov argued that the lack of luxury accommodation prevents the country from attracting high-net-worth travelers.

To address this gap and pivot toward a wealthier demographic, the agency stated that the country needs at least 100 five-star hotels. Plans are in place to begin constructing five-star properties starting next year in various regional centers, including Osh, Batken, and Manas.