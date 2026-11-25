Brazil Joins International Consortium for EBV-Driven Cancer Therapeutic Vaccines

Brazil has joined an international consortium developing therapeutic vaccines for cancers driven by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), marking a shift from preventive immunity to targeting existing tumors. The collaboration brings together the A. C. Camargo Cancer Center in São Paulo, Oxford University, and the Brazilian government agency Fiocruz.

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute by Dr. Cecil Fox (Photographer), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cancer cells

The initiative is currently in the pre-clinical and early development phase, with clinical trials scheduled for the first half of 2027 involving approximately 30 volunteers. This Phase I/II stage focuses on safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity rather than therapeutic efficacy, aiming only to detect signs of anti-tumor activity. Two distinct technological platforms are under evaluation: ChAdOx2-EBVvax, a non-replicating adenovirus vector that acts as a delivery mechanism for genetic instructions, and mRNA-EBVvax, an mRNA-based platform similar to technologies used in SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that trains the immune system to recognize specific viral proteins in cancer cells. Animal testing for the adenovirus vector has shown tumor growth inhibition and improved survival, while the mRNA variant remains in an earlier stage of development.

EBV infects more than 90% of the global adult population, usually asymptomatic, but it is linked to specific malignancies including Burkitt lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, diffuse B-cell lymphoma, certain T-cell and NK-cell lymphomas, EBV-associated gastric cancer, and post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorders. The trial will test candidates against tumors expressing specific viral antigens. Brazilian researchers plan to analyze local tumor samples to determine if the vaccine formulations need adaptation to account for regional viral variations in the population.

Medical experts emphasize that these experimental vaccines are not replacements for standard oncological treatments. They do not eliminate the need for chemotherapy, radiation, or monoclonal antibodies, and their potential role-as either a standalone therapy or a complement to existing protocols-remains undetermined. Oncologist Steven Stefani of Grupo Oncoclínicas notes that while participation provides access to cutting-edge technology, clinical efficacy has not yet been proven, and positive outcomes are not guaranteed.