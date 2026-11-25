Belarus Ministry of Natural Resources reports on invasive vegetation management results in 2026

Belarus has shifted its approach to managing invasive vegetation from passive eradication to an active monitoring and precision-targeting system, driven by a specific operational bottleneck: the rate of biomass regeneration frequently exceeds the speed of its removal. Data from the Ministry of Natural Resources highlights a persistent imbalance in 2026. While crews treated over 6,149 hectares of Sosnowsky's hogweed (Heracleum sosnowskyi), destroying 705 established infestations covering 576 hectares, approximately 1,400 new sites totaling 513 hectares were subsequently identified. The discrepancy is more pronounced for Canada goldenrod (Solidago canadensis), where operators processed over 21,800 hectares and eliminated 1,548 spots covering 5,900 hectares, yet detected roughly 4,000 new infestations spanning 8,300 hectares. This gap between resource input and net reduction indicates that the current limitation lies in the lack of continuous control between treatment cycles.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены The engineer is piloting the drone

Oleg Maslovsky, head of the laboratory of plant world resources and cadastre at the V. F. Kuprichich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences, notes that Canada goldenrod remains in an expansion phase, particularly in the central regions. In contrast, the situation in the north, where hogweed prevalence has historically been higher, is stabilizing, with officials describing the current status as having "shifted to the offensive." Maslovsky estimates that without the current systematic chemical and mechanical treatment, the total area of infestation would be ten times larger, validating the effectiveness of the existing, albeit resource-intensive, strategy.

To alter the cost-to-result ratio, the system is integrating new physical agents aimed at reducing the time between identifying an infestation and destroying it. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are deployed to cover large areas rapidly, cutting logistical costs associated with moving ground machinery and personnel. Simultaneously, the National Academy of Sciences is developing ground-based robotic complexes equipped with artificial intelligence to recognize and target individual shoots. This transition changes the operational logic from treating entire square sectors of land, which often damages non-invasive vegetation, to precise elimination of specific invasive species. This precision is critical for conserving herbicide costs and minimizing soil disruption.

The "Black Book of the Flora of Belarus," published in 2020, lists over 50 aggressive invasive species. Beyond hogweed and Canada goldenrod, the registry includes Mantegazzi's hogweed, giant goldenrod, and Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria sachalinensis). In southern regions, sea buckthorn (Hippophae rhamnoides) has also been flagged for forming impassable thickets that displace local ecosystems. The operational framework used by Belarusian authorities has drawn interest from neighboring states, with Russian counterparts expressing a desire to implement similar methods. The central objective remains the transition from a reactive "find-and-cut" model to a predictive one, where drones and robots continuously scan the landscape to intercept new infestations before they reach the stage of mass spread.