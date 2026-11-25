San Fernando brings giant 28-foot lantern to Los Angeles for cultural caravan

A 28-foot giant lantern from the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, will be unveiled at the Island Pacific branch on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 28, 2026. The installation marks the second stop of the Lunsod Lunsad Giant Lantern Caravan, following its debut in Las Vegas.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Наталья Мурзинова is licensed under All Rights Reserved Канделябр

The structure is the creation of five local artisans: Teddy Dizon Aguilar, Marlon Vital Tayag, Rowel Malig, Florante Parilla, and Jay Tungol. These makers have contributed to entries in San Fernando's annual Giant Lantern Festival (GLF) and its seasonal displays. While a giant lantern has been showcased at the Los Angeles location before, this year's presentation features a larger 28-foot model.

Now in its third year, the Lunsod Lunsad Giant Lantern Caravan serves as a platform to bring San Fernando's lantern-making tradition to Filipino communities abroad. The initiative also aims to provide opportunities for local artisans and homegrown enterprises by extending their reach to international markets.

Diplomatic and community engagements

Beyond the lantern presentation, a delegation led by Mayor Vilma Caluag held meetings with key stakeholders in the region. The group, composed of city officials and department heads, engaged with Philippine consular representatives, Island Pacific executives, and Filipino community leaders.

The delegation met with Philippine Consul General in Los Angeles Adelio Angelito Cruz and Honorary Consul in Las Vegas Amie Belmonte. These discussions addressed issues involving education, healthcare, social welfare, the rights of persons with disabilities, and employment.