Guyana's power minister reveals LECI buys electricity at GY$63/kWh to sell for GY$5/kWh

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar disclosed to the National Assembly's Committee of Supply that households in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), are currently paying GY$5 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for electricity, while the State incurs procurement costs of up to GY$63 per kWh. The minister revealed this disparity while defending the government's supplementary budget request of GY$11.3 billion to cover fuel costs for state-run power companies nationwide.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Andrey Artemyev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Electric meter

The physical function at stake involves the supply chain for electricity distribution in Linden. According to Indar, the Linden Electricity Company Inc (LECI) purchases power from Bosai Minerals Group at a wholesale rate ranging between GY$54 and GY$63 per kWh. The utility then sells this energy to households at approximately GY$5 per kWh and to businesses at roughly GY$12 per kWh. Additionally, Indar noted that a local distribution cooperative receives electricity at a rate of just GY$1 per kWh. This price differential implies a significant state subsidy to maintain access to power for the region's approximately 13,000 customers and 16,000 streetlights.

National Budget Allocation for Fuel Subsidies

The Committee of Supply approved GY$8 billion for the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), which serves the coastal plain from Charity in Region Two to Moleson Creek in Region Six. For LECI, the approved supplementary funding amounts to GY$2.4 billion. Indar explained that while an initial budget of GY$4.8 billion was allocated for LECI's operations, the additional GY$2.4 billion is required to offset the rising cost of fuel purchases.

Other state-owned utilities also received approvals for fuel costs during the same session. Mabaruma Power and Light Company Inc received approximately GY$328 million, Mahdia Power and Light Company GY$186 million, Port Kaituma Power and Light Company Inc GY$264 million, Moruca Power and Light GY$49 million, Matthew's Ridge Power and Light Company Inc GY$10 million, and the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc GY$4 million.

Official statements indicate that despite the rising costs for fuel and procurement, consumers have not yet seen increases in their monthly electricity bills. This financial structure contrasts with the rates reported for GPL customers in an August 2026 document, where residential use was priced at GY$43.43 per kWh and commercial use at GY$56.38 per kWh. However, Indar's disclosures highlight that the Linden region operates under a distinct pricing model heavily supported by the state to keep household rates low.

Impact of the Gas-to-Energy Project

The government's long-term strategy to reduce these operational costs is anchored in the Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project. This initiative involves piping natural gas from the offshore Stabroek Block to the Wales, West Bank Demerara, site, where a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility and a 300-megawatt combined-cycle power plant are currently under construction. President Dr Irfaan Ali has stated that the full operation of this project is expected to enable a 50 per cent reduction in electricity rates nationwide.

Progress on the GtE project is already influencing rates in specific regions. In June, the government announced a 25 per cent reduction in electricity rates for Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), benefiting over 5,000 consumers. Additionally, rate cuts have begun in villages supplied by solar-powered energy. The GtE project is scheduled to deliver 57 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-powered electricity by the end of the current year, with full operational status targeted for early 2027. Prime Minister Mark Phillips recently justified an additional GY$24.7 billion in funding to ensure the project proceeds without delay, citing the need to eliminate fuel cost dependencies and stabilise prices for consumers.