Guyanese Terrorism Act: Defendants Face Mandatory 15-Year Terms for Infrastructure Attacks

Three men have been remanded in custody following the filing of new terrorism charges related to an alleged attempted arson at Strathspey Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara. The development occurred within days of the defendants being granted bail in a separate case concerning an attack on a power substation, raising immediate procedural questions regarding the conditions of their release and the scope of the State's allegations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Елена1998, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Handcuffs

Shane Fordyce, 34, of Herstelling; Yannick McCalman, 33, of Farm; and Jonathan Cox, 29, a taxi driver from Diamond New Housing Scheme, appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed at the Vigilance Magistrate's Court. They face charges for allegedly using flammable substances at the school on the night of November 6 to 7, an act prosecutors describe as intended to threaten national security. Under Guyanese law, this offence carries a mandatory sentence of ten to fifteen years upon conviction. As with all criminal proceedings, the three men are presumed innocent, and the court did not solicit a plea at this stage.

The new charges follow closely on an earlier indictment. On November 18, these three men, along with three others, were charged with terrorism over a petrol-bomb attack on the Good Hope substation of Guyana Power and Light, which occurred on November 10. At that hearing, the Magistrate granted bail of $300,000 to each defendant, subject to reporting and travel restrictions. Hours later, police re-arrested Fordyce, McCalman, and Cox specifically in connection with the alleged incidents at the primary school.

Prosecutor Sanjeev Datadin, acting under a fiat from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), outlined the State's case to the court. He stated that the school was allegedly targeted twice on the same day. According to the prosecution, an initial attempt in the early hours failed, while a second attempt that evening was reportedly thwarted when security personnel identified the intruders. Datadin characterized the investigation as "very serious,” noting that statements attributed to the accused suggest a wider coordinated scheme. He indicated that while some targets have been identified, others remain under inquiry, with the Umana Yana complex cited among potential sites of interest. The prosecution argued that the objective was to spread panic and disorder, asserting that the conduct exceeded simple arson and signaling that additional charges based on "one concerted plan” may be filed.

Mohamed refused the application for bail, citing the centrality of witness evidence to the case. He stated that he was satisfied the accused would likely interfere with witnesses if released. The Magistrate clarified that this decision did not contradict his earlier bail grant, which was based on the material available at the time. He noted that the current ruling is "made on materially different information”.

Defense counsel has raised procedural concerns. Attorney Ronald Daniels, representing McCalman, questioned the manner and timing of his client's re-arrest so shortly after the initial release. Fordyce is represented by Eusi Anderson, while Mickel Puran appears for Cox. It is noted that Fordyce contested the 2025 General Elections as a candidate for the We Invest in Nationhood party and is married to parliamentarian Natasha Singh. Ms. Singh has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

In parallel proceedings, Chief Justice Navindra Singh has issued an interim order suspending the bail granted to Fordyce, McCalman, and Alex Simpson in the substation case. This suspension is pending an appeal by the DPP, which argues that bail is subject to statutory limits rather than constituting an absolute constitutional right. The Full Court is scheduled to rule on this matter imminently.

The case highlights the tension between protecting critical infrastructure, such as schools and power stations, and upholding the rights of the accused. While the public interest in safety is clear, the legal process requires that such grave allegations be substantiated by evidence in open court. The ultimate determination of whether the State's account of a wider plot is supported by the facts will be resolved at trial.