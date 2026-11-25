Guyana Parliament passes bill ending dual standards for former presidents' benefits

The National Assembly has passed the Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill 2026, establishing a unified legal framework for the benefits and facilities provided to all former heads of state in Guyana. The legislation, piloted by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, repeals the 2015 Act enacted by the APNU/AFC Coalition.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news/item/158698073/ by Фото: Евгений Самарин. Mos.ru Voting terminal

Bill No. 10 of 2026, which was first introduced to the House on June 5, 2026, replaces the previous dual-standard system. Under the 2015 legislation, different benefit levels applied to those who left office before July 2015 compared to those who demitted office thereafter. The new Bill reinstates a single, consistent standard for all former Presidents, regardless of their political affiliation or the date they left office.

During the debate, Dr. Singh argued that the 2015 framework was an assault on the dignity of the presidency. He maintained that the office of the President carries lifelong obligations, including representational duties and security requirements, which necessitate state support to ensure former heads of state are treated with the dignity appropriate to their former rank when representing the nation abroad.

The Minister further noted that the 2026 Bill removes the risk of benefits being granted or withdrawn through administrative discretion or "fiat," a problem that existed prior to the initial 2009 legislative framework. By codifying these benefits in statute, the government ensures transparency and accountability, as all associated expenditures must now be subject to budgetary provisions and scrutiny by the National Assembly and the Committee of Supply.

Addressing criticisms from the Opposition regarding the timing of the Bill, Dr. Singh contrasted the current legislation with the 2015 administration's immediate moves to cap benefits. He asserted that while the previous government acted with "political callousness" to limit benefits for predecessors, the current administration is restoring a stable, equitable framework that protects the institution of the presidency for all who have occupied the highest office in the land.