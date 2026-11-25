ExxonMobil ships 200-metre section of Guyana gas pipeline to US for integrity testing after nitrogen leak

A more than 200-metre section of the 225-kilometre natural gas pipeline in Guyana has been removed and shipped to the United States for laboratory testing, President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge confirmed on Tuesday. The intervention follows the detection of a nitrogen leak in that specific segment, prompting a physical extraction to guarantee the long-term integrity of the infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Checking the pipeline in the field

Routledge clarified that the removed segment included the section with the anomaly plus additional length to provide a representative sample for inspection work. He stated that efforts are currently underway to ensure the pipeline is safe for the start-up of the electricity and natural gas liquids plants, though the company has not committed to a December 2026 start-up date for one of the natural gas-fired generators. "Until we've completed all the analysis of the data we've been collecting and the samples we've taken from the pipeline, we won't have full assurance on that," he said, noting that this analysis is part of the work required to ensure safety for the long term.

The leak involved nitrogen, which has been loaded into the pipeline pending the completion of the 300-megawatt electricity generation plant and the natural gas liquids facilities. Routledge assured the public that the "very low level" nitrogen leak had no impact on the environment, but emphasized that this condition was not suitable for operation with gas, necessitating the current testing phase to verify the pipeline's capacity for fuel transport.