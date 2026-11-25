Prosecution alleges Azruddin Mohamed and two police officers involved in illegal transfer of Kitty shooting video

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and two police constables, Ryan Greene and Ashton Chapelle, appeared virtually before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs at the Sparandaam Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face new charges of misconduct in public office. These additional charges stem from allegations involving the unauthorized removal and transfer of CCTV footage related to a shooting incident involving Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, Head of Special Branch.

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Allegations of Footage Tampering

The prosecution alleges that the CCTV footage, which captured an October 12 shooting at the intersection of Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street in Kitty, Georgetown, was illegally extracted and traded. According to police reports, Constable Ashton Chapelle, 24, is accused of breaching command centre protocols by copying the footage onto a flash drive without authorization and providing it to Constable Ryan Greene.

Constable Greene, 20, is alleged to have removed the device from the Liliendaal facility for delivery to an unauthorized party in exchange for payment. The prosecution further alleges that Azruddin Mohamed agreed to pay Greene $800,000 for the footage and arranged transportation via motor vehicle PZZ-9957 to facilitate the delivery to Houston, Greater Georgetown. Consequently, Mohamed has been charged with aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

Procedural Status

The three men were not required to plead to these new charges during Tuesday's appearance. This legal development occurs while they remain before the court facing separate cybercrime charges. Prosecutor Ramdhani has applied to the court to have the charges separated for each accused and to sever the matters into distinct proceedings.

Magistrate Gibbs has set a schedule for written submissions: the prosecution must submit arguments and authorities by November 25, with the defense responding by November 26 and the prosecution replying by November 27. The trio remains on remand, and the court has adjourned the matter until November 30 at 13:30h for a ruling on the prosecution's applications.