St. Lawrence Primary wins back-to-back Republic Bank Five for Fun titles

St. Lawrence Primary of East Bank Essequibo became the first school in the programme's history to claim back-to-back national titles in the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Programme, defeating Berbice County champions Skeldon Primary by a single run in the decisive final match at the National Stadium in Providence on Friday, November 20.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jensbn~commonswiki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Boys playing sports games

The Essequibo team completed an unbeaten run through the National Festival Finals, having previously defeated Demerara County representatives Regma Primary. Their victory secures the second consecutive national title, a record previously untouched by any single institution in the tournament's four-season history.

Programme Expansion and Institutional Commitment

The 2026 edition, the fourth consecutive season of the initiative in Guyana, has marked a significant milestone in grassroots participation. According to Jonelle Dummett, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, over 600 boys and girls from 101 primary schools across the country's three counties took part in the competition.

Republic Bank has confirmed its commitment to a fifth edition scheduled for 2027. The bank's sponsorship model is intended to sustain the programme's reach, providing a structured platform for skill development and competitive engagement for primary school pupils.

Government and Cricket Board Support

Government stakeholders have linked the tournament's expansion to broader youth development strategies. Steven Jacobs, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS), announced that his ministry will partner with Republic Bank to extend the programme to Regions 1 and 9. The stated goal is to increase the number of participating schools to approximately 130, aiming to identify talent in more remote hinterland communities.

Anthony D'Andrade, Cricket Operations Manager of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), described the tournament as a critical component of the board's grassroots development strategy. He noted that the competition serves as an early talent identification platform, allowing coaches to observe players who may progress through the GCB's youth development pathway.

Nicholas Fraser, Assistant Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education, emphasized the social value of the programme, stating that the event fosters lifelong friendships and contributes to the formation of well-rounded individuals.

Awards and Competition Results

Following the single-round round-robin format among the three county champions, the final standings were confirmed as follows:

Champions: St. Lawrence Primary (East Bank Essequibo)

St. Lawrence Primary (East Bank Essequibo) Second Place: Skeldon Primary (Upper Corentyne, Berbice)

Skeldon Primary (Upper Corentyne, Berbice) Third Place: Regma Primary (Upper Demerara, Demerara)

In the contest for second place, Skeldon Primary defeated Regma Primary in a bowl-off after the matches ended in a tie. Individual recognition was awarded to Shameeza Joseph of St Lawrence Primary as Best Batter. Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon Primary was named Best Bowler, Best Fielder, and Most Valuable Player. The Spirit of the Game award was presented to the Regma Primary team.

With the completion of the Guyana leg, the Republic Bank Five for Fun programme concludes its season in the Caribbean, following earlier tournaments in Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados, as coordinated under the Cricket West Indies framework.