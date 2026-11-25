North Tyneside Council adopts action plan for projected £14 million annual deficit

North Tyneside Council has adopted an action plan designed to address a projected annual deficit of up to £14 million, following an independent assessment of its financial resilience.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Qautrik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ British pound sterling

The plan, approved by the council's cabinet, responds to a review conducted by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA). The CIPFA report, published earlier this year, identified an "imbalance” between demand, cost and income while acknowledging that "strong governance and disciplined in-year management” have helped stabilise the current financial year through active intervention.

Deputy leader Coun Carl Johnson stated at Monday's meeting that the council is in an "extremely challenging financial position.” He noted that the local authority's budget has been reduced by £470 million since 2010, a factor he attributed to wider government funding cuts.

The CIPFA review provided six specific recommendations, which the council has now translated into a formal programme of work. The report characterised the council as a "well-balanced authority” but warned it was not immune to external pressures or continued reductions in central funding.

Under the new framework, the council will conduct specific reviews in areas identified as high-pressure zones, including adult social care, children's services, and public health. The objective of these reviews is to manage demand within the available resources.

Additionally, the plan includes a revision of financial training for councillors to ensure it covers financial risk and medium-term financial planning. Johnson described this programme as a method to help the authority plan ahead and manage ongoing financial constraints while providing services to residents.