Sage pairs £5bn revenue target with 300 global job cuts

North East software firm Sage has announced a strategic goal to double its revenue to £5bn, a target that follows the recent confirmation of approximately 300 job reductions across its global operations. The company presents these redundancies not merely as cost-cutting measures, but as a structural reconfiguration intended to secure future scale.

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The financial backdrop to this ambition is strong. In its full-year results released last week, Sage reported an 11% increase in revenue to £2.783bn, with operating profit rising 12% to £600m. Management attributed this performance to its role in enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt artificial intelligence in accounting and management functions. The upcoming £100m one-off charge in the new financial year is explicitly characterised by Chief Executive Steve Hare as funding for capability and investment, rather than a simple exercise in austerity.

Shifting the balance of headcount

The distinction between gross job losses and net headcount changes is central to understanding Sage's trajectory. While 300 roles are being eliminated, the company is concurrently expanding in specific technical areas. Sage currently employs around 11,000 people worldwide and plans to recruit for new roles as part of its "reshaping” process. This suggests a reallocation of labour rather than a pure contraction.

For the North East, the distribution of this new activity is significant. Hare emphasised that the Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside remains the global headquarters and the company's largest campus. He stated that hiring continues, particularly for engineering and product capabilities, within the region. Additionally, nearly 100 graduates and apprentices across disciplines including marketing, product, and digital AI skills are set to join in Newcastle.

Structuring for speed over size

The underlying economic logic behind the restructuring is agility. By cutting management roles and "flattening” the workforce, Sage aims to create a "faster and more agile business.” Hare acknowledged the difficulty of reducing roles but insisted the move is necessary to sustain the company's ability to serve SMEs over the next few decades.

The shift in focus toward AI-driven automation represents a change in the type of work being performed. As Sage integrates AI into its core offerings, the value proposition moves from manual data processing to automated decision support. This transition requires a workforce with higher-level technical skills, explaining why the company is prioritising engineering and product roles in Newcastle alongside the removal of other positions. The £5bn target, therefore, is predicated on this structural shift toward higher-value, technology-intensive services rather than volume-based growth alone.