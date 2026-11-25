Gosforth Civic Theatre expands SEND dance pathways with Banks Community Fund grant

Gosforth Civic Theatre in Newcastle is expanding its outreach into local schools and colleges to offer structured dance pathways for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The initiative, supported by a £2,000 grant from the Banks Community Fund, aims to move approximately 150 students from classroom settings into regular performance activities and public stage appearances.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента торговли и услуг города Москвы Dancers performing

From SEND classrooms to national stages

The theatre, operated by the Liberdade Community Development Trust, is described as the only theatre in the UK founded and guided by people with learning disabilities. It receives around 60,000 visits annually. The new programme builds on the recent successes of its Youth Dance Company, which performed at the Sadler's Wells East Theatre in London as part of the national "Making Moves' project. The company was also selected to perform at the U. Dance National Festival 2026 at the Tramway venue in Glasgow.

Rob Huggins, CEO of the Trust, stated that performing in high-profile venues challenges the dancers to give their best performance and demonstrates the artistic contribution of individuals with learning disabilities. The Trust was founded 24 years ago to help young people with learning disabilities establish their own theatre company, a process that culminated in the opening of the Gosforth Civic Theatre ten years ago.

Local support for specific outcomes

The funding from the Banks Group, a regional developer, is specifically earmarked for delivering dance sessions in SEND schools and colleges. This creates a route for participants to transition from educational settings into the theatre's annual events. Rob Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, noted that the company sets a high standard across the UK and serves as a vehicle for self-expression, adding that the support helps extend the theatre's impact in the North East.

Huggins emphasized that the partnership allows for a direct impact on how dancers fulfil their creative potential, enhancing feelings of inclusion and visibility. The company is currently preparing its annual showpiece, the "Freedom Moving Performance,' scheduled for 27 November at the Civic Theatre. Additionally, the company will work with Oliver Award-winning choreographer James Cousins as part of the 2027 Making Moves initiative.