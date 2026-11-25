Envision Energy signs partnership with Greensteel for 400MW hydrogen steel project

Envision Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of renewable energy systems, has signed a strategic partnership with Greensteel Australia to develop a potential 400-megawatt green hydrogen system in New South Wales. The project is intended to produce low-carbon iron and steel, marking a significant step in Greensteel's plan to build Australia's first new steel mill in more than three decades.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Hydrogen energy: H2 Hydrogen tank

The agreement extends Greensteel's existing plans for an all-electric steel mill at the former BHP site in Newcastle, near Mayfield. This initial facility will focus on electric induction heating and forging semi-finished steel products, including reinforcing bar, wire rod, and spooled coils. The partnership with Envision introduces a second stage: the production of direct reduced iron (DRI) using green hydrogen, followed by steelmaking via electric arc furnaces (EAF).

Greensteel Australia, an Australian-owned company, leads the development of this upstream expansion. Envision will contribute its technology for low-pressure alkaline electrolyzers and energy systems, drawing on its experience in establishing green industrial parks in China. A site in regional New South Wales is currently being assessed for this phase, subject to technical and commercial assessments and regulatory approvals.

Tech transfer from Inner Mongolia

Envision's approach is grounded in its Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park in Inner Mongolia. Opened last year, this off-grid complex relies entirely on renewables and is anchored by green hydrogen and green ammonia production. Envision describes it as a world-first, citing its integration of wind, solar, energy storage, and industrial load management.

The partnership aims to replicate these operational models in Australia, covering regional wind and solar integration, grid connectivity, and hydrogen production. The companies state they will explore synergies in green iron supply, processing, and logistics. They are also assessing DRI technology options, shared utilities, resource recovery, and the utilisation of industrial by-products.

Envision has already secured contracts for wind turbines in Western Australia, including for Fortescue's Nullagine wind farm and Neoen Australia's Narrogin wind farm. However, the New South Wales deal represents a shift towards broader industrial integration rather than just component supply.

Yimin Lou, chief product officer of Envision Energy, said integrating green hydrogen with downstream industry can create a globally competitive industrial ecosystem. He stated the goal is to combine Envision's expertise in wind, solar, storage, and green hydrogen with Greensteel's local ambitions to establish a scalable model for green industrial transformation.

Romany Ibrahim, CEO of Greensteel Australia, said the company aims to build a stronger, more integrated steel industry in Australia. He explained that while the Mayfield site focuses on domestic steel processing, the next stage extends the value chain upstream into low-carbon ironmaking and steel production.

Beyond steel production, the partnership will explore local manufacturing for renewable energy infrastructure, aligned with the Future Made in Australia agenda. This includes the production of steel structures, wind turbine tower components, foundations, anchoring components, and precast concrete.