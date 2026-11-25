Australia passes Digital Duty of Care laws granting private right of action

Australians will soon gain the legal right to sue social media platforms for online harm, and major tech companies face fines of up to 5 per cent of their global revenue if they breach upcoming safety regulations. The Digital Duty of Care legislation passed the Senate on Wednesday morning (25 November), following an agreement with the Greens secured the previous day that enabled the bill to clear the Upper House.

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Once the laws take effect late next year, they will shift the responsibility for online safety from individual users to digital service providers. Australians will be able to opt out of algorithmic content feeds, and platforms will be legally required to ensure a safe environment for their users. The legislation passed despite a failed Coalition bid to delay implementation until the following year and subject the laws to a parliamentary inquiry.

As the Senate broke into applause following the vote, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young and Communications Minister Anika Wells, who was present in the chamber, exchanged congratulations. The final text of the bill reflects a package of amendments the Greens demanded in exchange for their support.

Key changes include a "private right of action," which allows individual Australians to sue platforms for breaches of their duty of care. Other amendments strengthen privacy protections, expand the eSafety Commissioner's powers to remove non-consensual intimate images, and classify addictive design features as "specific risks" that must be assessed. The legislation also clarifies definitions related to hostility toward women and gender equality, establishes a digital complaints ombudsman, and introduces external dispute resolution pathways.

Minister Wells described the agreement as a shift toward standard industry accountability. "If you build it, you should be responsible for its risks. That occurs in every other industry. That has not occurred in this industry," she said. She criticised the Opposition's framing of the laws as restrictive, stating, "These are not monsters under the bed — we are worried about the phone under the pillow. We are worried about what the kids are seeing on their screen when they are in their beds."

Political and international reactions

Senator Hanson-Young characterised the amendments as a mechanism to hold large technology companies financially accountable. "It's time that we hit them where it hurts and that's their bottom line," she said. She noted that the legislation enables class actions and seeks to ensure that companies profiting from addictive products are held to account for the harm caused.

The move has drawn opposition from the United States, where President Donald Trump has voiced concerns about penalties targeting American tech firms. Ahead of the Senate vote, Minister Wells met with US Ambassador to Canberra David Brat. While Minister Wells described the meeting as constructive and friendly, Ambassador Brat stated on social media following their discussion that he had raised objections and expressed concerns that the new Australian laws would impact US companies.

Within Australia, the Coalition has signalled it may repeal the legislation if it forms government at the next election. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor called the laws an "overreach" that contradicts freedom of speech, though he did not explicitly commit to repeal. Shadow Industry Minister Andrew Hastie, however, stated he would be inclined to scrap the laws, arguing they grant excessive discretion to the Minister for Communications and the eSafety Commissioner to regulate vaguely defined online harm.

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie, whose proposed amendments to make the laws stricter were voted down, supported the bill's passage. She highlighted the algorithm opt-out feature as a return of control to users rather than censorship, emphasising the need to protect children from the "toxic impact" of algorithmic content.