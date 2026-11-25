Canberra tradesman sentenced to three years for $100,000 repair fraud

For more than two years, a Canberra tradesman collected deposits from local residents to perform home repairs and landscaping work that he either never started or failed to finish. The scheme, which netted him nearly $100,000, was only halted when Shawn John Michelin was arrested and charged in November 2025.

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The 27-year-old stood in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was convicted of 25 counts of obtaining property by deception. Magistrate Ian Temby sentenced him to a total of three years and seven months in prison.

Between July 2023 and November 2025, Michelin advertised his construction and landscaping services on Facebook. His method was straightforward: he would visit potential clients in person to build trust, provide written quotes, and secure upfront payments. In return, he delivered little to nothing. In some instances, the agreed-upon work was never begun.

According to the court, Michelin used multiple false identities and frequently changed his business name. He also used mobile phones registered to family members to contact victims and, on one occasion, impersonated the legitimate business of a relative to appear more credible.

His target demographic was largely single individuals or couples in the Canberra area. The financial impact on victims varied, but the human cost was significant. One victim told the court that the $500 he lost represented a week's wages. A couple stated that the loss of funds meant they could no longer afford a honeymoon ahead of their wedding.

Magistrate Temby noted that while the scheme was not technically sophisticated, Michelin exhibited a deliberate pattern of deception. He would make false promises to complete work or offer refunds, not to resolve the issue, but to extract further payments or delay victims from lodging complaints with authorities.

Michelin continued to defraud residents even after ACT Fair Trading issued a public warning about him and began an investigation. Prosecutors told the court there was no evidence Michelin held the qualifications necessary for the work he claimed to perform, though the magistrate declined to specify which credentials were required.

The court accepted that Michelin used a portion of the stolen funds to support his drug habit. He had requested an intensive corrections order to allow him to complete a residential drug rehabilitation program. Magistrate Temby rejected this option, citing the severity of the offending, the harm caused to numerous members of the community, and the risk of reoffending.

Michelin was given a non-parole period of two years, meaning he will be eligible for release in November 2027, accounting for time already served. He was also ordered to pay compensation to his victims. The courtroom was crowded with onlookers as the sentence was delivered, with Michelin watching the magistrate intently throughout the proceedings.