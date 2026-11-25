Chevron's Gorgon plant vents methane due to carbon capture constraints

Satellite imagery has captured a massive plume of methane emanating from Chevron's Gorgon LNG plant off the Pilbara coast, prompting a United Nations alert and exposing the operational fragility of one of Australia's most critical energy assets. The incident, detected in August, highlights a recurring gap between the facility's carbon capture ambitions and its actual physical performance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены A bird's eye view of the largest oil field with drilling rigs

The emission was flagged by the UN and confirmed by non-profit monitors Carbon Mapper, who recorded an average methane emission rate of approximately 7.8 tonnes per hour during the August event. While the scale of the plume triggered international alarm, the subsequent investigation by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) concluded that the gas was released through "approved facility infrastructure." WA Environment Minister Matthew Swinbourn stated that the venting occurred because constraints hampered the operation of the plant's carbon capture and storage (CCS) system.

For the operator, the distinction is regulatory: the government found no evidence of an "uncontrolled leak" or "unauthorised emissions source." However, for environmental advocates, the mechanism of release is irrelevant to the climatic outcome. Matthew Roberts, executive director of the Conservation Council WA, argued that deliberate venting constitutes pollution regardless of whether it occurs through a pipe or a pipe-burst, questioning the accountability of a company of Chevron's scale.

The CCS Constraint

The Gorgon project, situated on Barrow Island-a Class A Nature Reserve-is designed to sequester carbon dioxide underground to mitigate the environmental impact of its massive output. Chevron reports that the CCS system has stored over 13 million tonnes of greenhouse gas since 2019. Yet, the company admits to facing "challenges" that have constrained injection rates, effectively forcing the facility to vent reservoir CO2 and associated methane when the sequestration system cannot keep pace with production.

Chevron has stated it is working to upgrade the system to increase injection capacity, though it has provided no specific timeline for the completion of these works. This lack of a concrete deadline leaves the facility in a state of operational compromise, where the physical constraints of the CCS infrastructure dictate the volume of gas released into the atmosphere.

The stakes of the Gorgon and nearby Wheatstone facilities are systemic. Together, they supply more than 40 per cent of Western Australia's domestic gas and account for approximately 6.5 per cent of the global LNG supply. The tension between these production volumes and the technical failures of the carbon capture system underscores a recurring theme in major infrastructure: the gap between a project's environmental promises and its engineering reality.