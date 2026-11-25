Punggol Town Council Unveils Plans For Dedicated Off-Leash Dog Park At Sumang Walk

Punggol Town Council has announced plans for a dedicated off-leash dog park at Sumang Walk in Punggol North, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027. The facility is designed to provide a specific operational space where pets can run without restraints, separating them from general public walking areas. In addition to the animal exercise zone, the layout includes designated areas for pet owners to gather, creating a structured social hub within the residential estate.

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Operational Scope and Maintenance Expectations

The new asset addresses the absence of a formally zoned, off-leash area in the neighborhood, which currently restricts pets to on-leash movement in public spaces. The town council frames the project as an expansion of pet-friendly infrastructure, aiming to mitigate potential conflicts between dogs and other residents by confining off-leash activities to a controlled perimeter. Community feedback highlights a critical operational constraint: the long-term maintenance of the grassy surfaces. Residents have noted that inadequate upkeep in similar facilities often leads to pest issues, specifically ticks and fleas, which poses a hygiene risk and a practical barrier to regular use. The project is in the announcement phase, with construction and operational readiness targeted for 2027, not current availability.