Silent early childhood crisis in Peru: will shatter long-term national growth ambitions

Peru has entered a demographic window of opportunity that will last until 2045. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI), the working-age population currently exceeds the dependent population, creating a roughly twenty-year interval to boost productivity before the society ages. This period determines whether the economy can convert the demographic bonus into sustainable growth or if it will be lost.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved The Palace of the Government of Peru

Álvaro Monge, CEO of the analytical firm Macroconsult, identified a fundamental bottleneck: the constraint in the Peruvian economy lies not in the production phase, but in the initial stage of human capital formation. He noted that chronic malnutrition affects 12% of the population, anemia affects 35%, and fewer than 10% of schoolchildren demonstrate adequate proficiency in mathematics and reading. These early deficits are reinforced in the labor market, where informal employment has reached 73%. Consequently, the low productivity of adult workers is a direct result of limitations established in the first 1,000 days of life.

The country's macroeconomic foundation rests on four stable elements: constitutional stability guarantees, the independence of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) with its inflation targets, disciplined public finances, and high market openness supported by more than 20 active international trade agreements. This allows Peru to maintain its status as a high-income economy, confirmed by a recent World Bank classification. Future growth drivers are geographically distributed: the southern region holds copper, gold, silver, and zinc mining wealth, while the north possesses agro-industrial potential.

Short-term risks include geopolitical conflicts and the El Niño phenomenon, which is estimated to reduce GDP growth by up to 2 percentage points. Although record global prices for copper and gold partially offset these losses, the impact of shocks is uneven. The fishing industry and northern regions suffer more significantly, whereas the service sector in Lima shows greater resilience. Forecasts indicate that the poverty level will rise to 26.5% by 2027. To reduce this figure to 20% by 2031 and to 10% by 2042-2043, the economy must sustain an average annual growth rate of above 4%, a critical requirement for successfully navigating the demographic transition.

An additional adaptive factor is the need to integrate artificial intelligence. Monge emphasized that Peru's priority is not to develop its own algorithms, but to urgently expand digital infrastructure and build population skills to effectively utilize existing technologies.