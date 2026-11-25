Australian Solar and Battery Distributors Cut Prices 20 Percent Below Cost Amid Demand Slump

Australia's residential solar and battery sector is experiencing what industry experts describe as its most severe crisis in three decades, driven by abrupt shifts in government subsidy policy and a resulting glut of inventory that threatens mass insolvency and forced market consolidation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Aerial photography of a large solar power plant with rows of photovoltaic panels

The central destabilizing factor has been the Cheaper Home Batteries Program (CHBP). The program's rapid expansion triggered an anomalous surge in demand, with battery installations briefly exceeding the number of solar panel installs, a stark reversal from the previous norm where batteries were added in only 20% of cases. However, this peak proved short-lived. Following a correction to program conditions in May 2026, order volumes plummeted by 80% within a single month.

Rami Fedda, co-founder of major distributor Solar Juice, stated that in 29 years of industry experience, he has never witnessed such volatility. Industry leaders cite the lack of transition periods as a primary grievance, noting that companies cannot rapidly adjust logistics and staffing to match rapid rule changes.

The sudden cooling of demand has left distributors with inventory stocks calculated to cover six months of operations. To free up working capital, firms have engaged in aggressive price undercutting, selling equipment at 20% below cost. This forced loss-leadership is triggering a cascade of negative consequences:

Market exit: Projections indicate that by 2027, not only small installers but major international manufacturers will leave the market.

Projections indicate that by 2027, not only small installers but major international manufacturers will leave the market. Credit contraction: Insurers are reassessing sector risks, increasing premiums and reducing credit limits even for financially stable firms.

Insurers are reassessing sector risks, increasing premiums and reducing credit limits even for financially stable firms. Service degradation: Diminished margins are compelling retailers to cut back on service maintenance.

Nathan Avins of Tindo Solar, the country's only local panel manufacturer, confirmed that sector-wide layoffs have begun and "phoenix" bankruptcies-where entities close with debts to immediately reopen under new names-are becoming more frequent. Consumers ultimately bear the cost of these practices through lost warranty support and reduced installation quality.

Despite the immediate financial strain, experts emphasize the sector's broader economic significance. Lisa Marsh, founder of eLumina Global, noted that home batteries do more than save owners money; they stabilize the national grid by reducing peak-hour load and lowering wholesale electricity prices for all citizens.

Industry representatives are urging the government toward systemic dialogue. Katerin Hugesteger, CEO of Smart Commercial Solar, argued that sustainable energy development requires long-term strategy rather than short-term, impulsive subsidies. Without predictable regulatory frameworks, the sector will continue to cycle through boom-and-bust phases, eroding investor confidence and slowing the national transition to renewable energy sources.