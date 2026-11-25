Turkmenistan Ministry of Communication signed technology cooperation pacts in Ashgabat

During the ITTC 2026 and Türkmentel-2026 forums in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan signed a series of memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding digital infrastructure and maritime logistics capabilities. These agreements establish frameworks for potential cooperation but do not yet represent commissioned assets or active freight flows.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Maritime Infrastructure and Fleet Maintenance

The International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi and the state-owned shipping company Deňiz söwda floty entered into a tripartite agreement with the Turkish firm USS Denizcilik ve Lojistik Tic. ve San. Ltd. Şti. The memorandum focuses on the operational side of maritime transport: port development, fleet management, and ship repair services. While the port at Turkmenbashi provides the physical berth and loading capacity, the agreement targets the technical maintenance of the vessels and the efficiency of logistics handling within the port's perimeter.

Digital and Computing Frameworks

The Ministry of Communication of Turkmenistan signed documents with three entities to address the technical side of the country's data processing and connectivity. A memorandum with Singapore-based Canaan Creative Global Pte. Ltd. specifies cooperation in computing technologies and digital infrastructure. Additionally, the ministry established frameworks with Dell Technologies (Kazakhstan and Central Asia) and the Russian organization School 21 to coordinate on hardware deployment and technical training.

Aviation Links

The national carrier, Turkmenistan Airlines, signed a memorandum of understanding with the South Korean company JS International Korea. The document outlines a basis for cooperation, though specific changes to flight frequencies or the addition of new aircraft to the fleet were not detailed.