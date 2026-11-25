Cebu BPO Industry Shifts Toward High-Value Tech Services Amid AI Automation Pressure

Cebu's business process outsourcing (BPO) sector is undergoing a fundamental shift as artificial intelligence reshapes job requirements, forcing companies and workers to move beyond traditional voice-based services toward higher-value, knowledge-intensive roles.

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The transition reflects a broader industry evolution where entry-level salaries have remained largely stagnant, but the demand for adaptability, critical thinking, and digital proficiency has surged. For employees like Joe, a pseudonym for a Cebu-based manager who entered the industry in 2008, the change is stark: the skills that once guaranteed competitive offers now require constant upskilling to remain relevant in an AI-driven environment.

The shift from volume to value

Darwin John Moises, president of the Cebu IT-BPM Organization (Cib.O), highlighted that while the Philippines built its global reputation on contact centers and back-office operations, the industry is now exposed to automation risks because it has not moved quickly enough into specialized services.

"Humans will always be better than robots, but that's only 50 percent of the equation. The other part is that humans should upskill so that robots will not replace them," Moises said.

He noted that generative AI already holds advantages in speed and accuracy for tasks such as writing and editing, making adaptability a critical survival skill for workers.

According to Moises, approximately 90 percent of the country's IT-BPM work remains in voice and back-office operations, while only about 10 percent involves knowledge process outsourcing (KPO), which includes specialized, knowledge-intensive services. He cautioned that relying solely on English proficiency and low labor costs is no longer a sustainable strategy, citing comparable costs in South Africa and Egypt.

"When we were rejoicing that the Philippines had become the contact center capital of the world, the next question should have been: What happened to India?" Moises said, noting that while the Philippines specialized in customer support, India built a robust foundation in software and IT services.

Moises estimated that compensation in Cebu is 23 percent lower than in Metro Manila, but argued that the industry must compete on capabilities and productivity rather than price.

Emerging high-value sectors

Industry leaders identify several growth areas that define the next phase of Cebu's IT-BPM development, including global operating centers, analytics, software development, healthcare information management, engineering, finance, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled services.

Raymond Go, EY GDS Consulting Philippines Leader, observed that Cebu has matured as an IT-BPM location over the past three to five years. It is increasingly valued not just as an alternative delivery site, but for its specific technology, AI, cybersecurity, and accounting talent.

However, Go noted a persistent gap in the market: while the city has a strong workforce and strong university-industry ties, companies struggle to find specialists in cybersecurity, digital engineering, AI, and data. At EY GDS, where AI is embedded in both operations and client services, hiring criteria now heavily weigh AI fluency, ranging from basic usage to development skills. The firm recently opened an advanced cybersecurity center in Cebu, underscoring the shift toward specialized, high-value services.

Bridging the skills gap

The pressure to bridge the gap between academic output and industry needs falls heavily on local universities and training institutions.

Cherry Lyn Sta. Romana, dean of Computer Studies at Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), stated that while Cebu produces computing graduates, their skills must align with current employer demands. In-demand fields now include software development, AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, alongside practical, communication, and critical-thinking skills.

"Knowing how to program is important, but being able to develop and deliver actual software solutions is even more important," Sta. Romana said.

She emphasized that AI should complement, not replace, computing fundamentals. Students must learn to use, understand, and evaluate AI-based solutions.

CIT-U has offered Intelligent Systems courses for about 20 years and has recently added Data Analytics and applied AI to its programs. Students can also obtain TESDA micro-credentials in generative AI, data privacy, and automation through partnerships with StackTrek. The university collaborates with major players such as EY, Accenture, IBM, Alliance Software, Rococo, and Innodata to align curricula with industry needs.

Measuring success by productivity

As the industry evolves, the metric for success is shifting from headcount to the value generated per employee. Moises cited an estimated 125,000 IT-BPM workers in Cebu, representing about 15 percent of the national industry's workforce, though he cautioned that local estimates vary.

Nationally, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) reported 1.9 million industry employees in 2025, with projections to reach 1.94 million in 2026. Ibpap president and chief executive officer Jack Madrid indicated that industry revenues are expected to reach $42.3 billion in 2026 and $45 billion in 2027, reflecting a projected growth rate of 6.38 percent.

Go expects future competitiveness to depend on capabilities and business outcomes, predicting that more global leadership roles will be based in Cebu. The goal, Moises said, is to create an "economy of co-pilot," where people work alongside AI to expand their capabilities rather than be displaced.

"We're not too late, but we need to move now," Moises said, urging closer coordination between the private sector, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and TESDA to build a workforce capable of thriving in this new technological landscape.